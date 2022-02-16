Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.36, and it changed around $0.85 or 4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.55, offering almost -47.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.51% since then. We note from Leslie’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.98 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.72% year-to-date, but still up 7.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is -3.22% up in the 30-day period.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslie’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.40 percent over the past six months and at a 18.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Leslie’s Inc. to make $202.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 112.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.80% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.24% of Leslie’s Inc. shares, and 97.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.57%. Leslie’s Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.71% of the shares, which is about 31.75 million shares worth $652.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.16% or 13.6 million shares worth $279.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.61 million shares worth $115.33 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 4.76 million shares worth around $114.92 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.