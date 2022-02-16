Home  »  Business   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dav...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE)

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.55% from the last close. DAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.35, offering almost -167.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.37% since then. We note from Dave Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 792.77K.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Instantly DAVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.67 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.10% year-to-date, but still down -50.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) is -5.91% down in the 30-day period.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.16% of Dave Inc. shares, and 13.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.62%. Dave Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $22.32 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with 0.75% or 2.23 million shares worth $22.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $3.96 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

