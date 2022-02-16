Home  »  Company   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cyt...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB)

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.00, and it changed around $0.53 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. CTKB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.70, offering almost -91.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.4% since then. We note from Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 362.87K.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Instantly CTKB has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.56 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) is 9.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTKB is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cytek Biosciences Inc. to make $36.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.06% of Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares, and 25.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.19%. Cytek Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.18% of the shares, which is about 9.61 million shares worth $205.69 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD, with 6.55% or 8.76 million shares worth $187.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $18.0 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $10.76 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.

