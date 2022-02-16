Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.83, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $799.73M. ABSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.53, offering almost -257.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.24% since then. We note from Absci Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Instantly ABSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.32 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.68% year-to-date, but still up 12.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 32.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Absci Corporation to make $2.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Absci Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -107.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.09% of Absci Corporation shares, and 38.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.75%. Absci Corporation stock is held by 87 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 9.5 million shares worth $110.47 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 8.67% or 8.03 million shares worth $93.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $23.7 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $9.71 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.