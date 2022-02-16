Future Outlook And Old National Bancorp Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 3.52 million shares of the Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.37, and it changed around -$0.55 or -2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. ONB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.28, offering almost -15.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.46% since then. We note from Old National Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Old National Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ONB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Old National Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) trade information

Instantly ONB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.98 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is -5.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONB is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) estimates and forecasts

Old National Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.91 percent over the past six months and at a -9.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $202.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Old National Bancorp to make $359.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.15 million and $208.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 72.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.80%. Old National Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 22.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ONB Dividends

Old National Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.17 per year.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Old National Bancorp shares, and 77.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.40%. Old National Bancorp stock is held by 311 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.65% of the shares, which is about 24.3 million shares worth $411.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.07% or 18.35 million shares worth $311.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11.12 million shares worth $189.96 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.72 million shares worth around $80.03 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.