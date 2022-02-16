Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.82, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.75B. EXC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.02, offering almost -5.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.6% since then. We note from Exelon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.55 million.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.91 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.34% year-to-date, but still down -2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is 4.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Exelon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.04 percent over the past six months and at a -20.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Exelon Corporation to make $8.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.12 billion and $8.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.60%. Exelon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -33.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.53. It is important to note, however, that the 3.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.35 per year.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Exelon Corporation shares, and 82.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.39%. Exelon Corporation stock is held by 1,293 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 82.11 million shares worth $3.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.24% or 80.01 million shares worth $3.87 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 27.59 million shares worth $1.33 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 25.66 million shares worth around $1.26 billion, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.