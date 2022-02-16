Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were traded, and its beta was 3.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.08 or 6.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.07M. WATT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -525.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.76% since then. We note from Energous Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Energous Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WATT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Instantly WATT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.60% year-to-date, but still up 6.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) is 4.24% up in the 30-day period.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Energous Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.58 percent over the past six months and at a 46.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

WATT Dividends

Energous Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.28% of Energous Corporation shares, and 9.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.06%. Energous Corporation stock is held by 82 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 2.67 million shares worth $5.55 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.18% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $3.46 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.