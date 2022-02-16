Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.05 or -7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.20M. DXF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -373.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -7.94% since then. We note from Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 328.63K.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.83% year-to-date, but still down -23.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is -32.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXF is forecast to be at a low of $24.84 and a high of $24.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3842.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3842.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.52% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares, and 0.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.83%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Envestnet Asset Management, with 0.24% or 49309.0 shares worth $52267.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19549.0 shares worth $20721.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.