Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.87, and it changed around $0.51 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. CYRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.30, offering almost -127.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.66% since then. We note from Cryoport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 501.60K.

Cryoport Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYRX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cryoport Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) trade information

Instantly CYRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.46 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is -16.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.69 day(s).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) estimates and forecasts

Cryoport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.31 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cryoport Inc. to make $64.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.36 million and $53.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.10%.

CYRX Dividends

Cryoport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Cryoport Inc. shares, and 94.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.61%. Cryoport Inc. stock is held by 306 institutions, with Fred Alger Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $377.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.31% or 2.92 million shares worth $194.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $358.42 million, making up 9.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $81.98 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.