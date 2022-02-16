CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX: CVU) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.34, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.17M. CVU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -199.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.66K.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CVU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU) trade information

Instantly CVU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.02% year-to-date, but still up 3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU) is -8.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVU is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 240.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CPI Aerostructures Inc. to make $23.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.74 million and $25.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.40%. CPI Aerostructures Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

CVU Dividends

CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 14 and April 18.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (AMEX:CVU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.68% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares, and 35.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.62%. CPI Aerostructures Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 0.88 million shares worth $2.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.88% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.