Could ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 12.87 million shares of the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.99, and it changed around $0.96 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.35B. VIAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.97, offering almost -183.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.39% since then. We note from ViacomCBS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.22 million.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended VIAC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ViacomCBS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Instantly VIAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.83 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.25% year-to-date, but still up 4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is -2.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIAC is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.79 percent over the past six months and at a -13.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. to make $7.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.87 billion and $7.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%. ViacomCBS Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -26.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.49% per year for the next five years.

VIAC Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.01 per year.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.71% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares, and 69.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.92%. ViacomCBS Inc. stock is held by 1,275 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.70% of the shares, which is about 64.94 million shares worth $2.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.29% or 44.24 million shares worth $1.75 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.55 million shares worth $653.95 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.04 million shares worth around $515.37 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.