Could Callaway Golf Company’s (NYSE: ELY) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.93, and it changed around $1.33 or 5.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.12B. ELY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.75, offering almost -51.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.43% since then. We note from Callaway Golf Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Callaway Golf Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ELY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Callaway Golf Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

Instantly ELY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.25 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.15% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is -3.82% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELY is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Callaway Golf Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.14 percent over the past six months and at a -8.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 96.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $702.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Callaway Golf Company to make $929.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $374.63 million and $561.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.90%. Callaway Golf Company earnings are expected to increase by -263.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.80% per year for the next five years.

ELY Dividends

Callaway Golf Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.99% of Callaway Golf Company shares, and 76.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.29%. Callaway Golf Company stock is held by 430 institutions, with Providence Equity Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.00% of the shares, which is about 24.18 million shares worth $667.96 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.91% or 12.86 million shares worth $355.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $93.89 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.16 million shares worth around $85.4 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.