ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.59, and it changed around $1.91 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.25B. COP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.93, offering almost -3.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.27% since then. We note from ConocoPhillips’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.20 million.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) trade information

Instantly COP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 94.33 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.24% year-to-date, but still down -1.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is 3.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

ConocoPhillips (COP) estimates and forecasts

ConocoPhillips share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.95 percent over the past six months and at a 62.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,236.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 205.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 132.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ConocoPhillips to make $13.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 125.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.80%. ConocoPhillips earnings are expected to increase by -139.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.78% per year for the next five years.

COP Dividends

ConocoPhillips’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.59 per year.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of ConocoPhillips shares, and 80.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.35%. ConocoPhillips stock is held by 2,043 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 110.09 million shares worth $7.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.14% or 107.42 million shares worth $7.28 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 37.81 million shares worth $2.56 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.12 million shares worth around $1.91 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.