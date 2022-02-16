Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.2 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.78, and it changed around $0.32 or 1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.82B. CLVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.79, offering almost -107.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.0% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.46 million.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.24 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.66% year-to-date, but still up 4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -6.78% up in the 30-day period.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.79 percent over the past six months and at a 7.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $525.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $692.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $455.6 million and $421.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.20%.

Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by -6.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.40% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.75% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 84.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.81%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 416 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 18.24% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $2.55 billion.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 8.26% or 52.84 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 17.31 million shares worth $379.04 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held roughly 10.56 million shares worth around $266.0 million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.