Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $101.95, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.76B. CTXS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $144.47, offering almost -41.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.42% since then. We note from Citrix Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) trade information

Instantly CTXS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 102.50 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is 6.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) estimates and forecasts

Citrix Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.40 percent over the past six months and at a -5.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $829.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Citrix Systems Inc. to make $799.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $809.66 million and $797.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Citrix Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.50% per year for the next five years.

CTXS Dividends

Citrix Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares, and 99.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.14%. Citrix Systems Inc. stock is held by 923 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.98% of the shares, which is about 14.94 million shares worth $1.6 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.02% or 13.75 million shares worth $1.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.33 million shares worth $465.37 million, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $375.99 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.