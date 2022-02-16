Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 3.46%

In the last trading session, 15.35 million shares of the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.00, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.64B. C currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.29, offering almost -19.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.04% since then. We note from Citigroup Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.32 million.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

Instantly C has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.11 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is 0.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Citigroup Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.45 percent over the past six months and at a -24.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Citigroup Inc. to make $18.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.5 billion and $19.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.70%. Citigroup Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.83% per year for the next five years.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.51 per year.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Citigroup Inc. shares, and 77.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.84%. Citigroup Inc. stock is held by 2,289 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 167.27 million shares worth $11.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.95% or 161.1 million shares worth $11.31 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 57.27 million shares worth $4.02 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 42.56 million shares worth around $2.99 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.