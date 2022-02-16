Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.70, and it changed around $1.75 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.61B. CDAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $130.37, offering almost -81.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.75% since then. We note from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Instantly CDAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.07 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.36% year-to-date, but still down -7.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is -13.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDAY is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.11 percent over the past six months and at a 42.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $349.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. to make $359.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.30%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -105.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.50% per year for the next five years.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, and 104.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.49%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is held by 507 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.15% of the shares, which is about 22.93 million shares worth $2.58 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.13% or 18.36 million shares worth $2.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.08 million shares worth $774.04 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 6.72 million shares worth around $734.72 million, which represents about 4.44% of the total shares outstanding.