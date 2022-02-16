Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) were traded, and its beta was 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.14 or 12.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.24M. BOXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -206.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.39% since then. We note from Boxlight Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Instantly BOXL has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.14% year-to-date, but still up 6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is 11.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Boxlight Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.64 percent over the past six months and at a -950.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 230.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Boxlight Corporation to make $43.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.86 million and $33.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of Boxlight Corporation shares, and 17.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.99%. Boxlight Corporation stock is held by 46 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.31% of the shares, which is about 2.06 million shares worth $4.63 million.

State Street Corporation, with 3.05% or 1.89 million shares worth $4.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $3.8 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $2.81 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.