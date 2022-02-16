Home  »  Technologies   »  Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Surprises Bears Wi...

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.34, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.58M. BFRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.63, offering almost -338.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.63% since then. We note from Biofrontera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 17.84 million.

Biofrontera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.04 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.59% year-to-date, but still down -14.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is -32.53% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFRI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -498.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -229.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Biofrontera Inc. to make $8.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.97% of Biofrontera Inc. shares, and 2.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.47%. Biofrontera Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 30000.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.14% or 24278.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

