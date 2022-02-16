BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.06, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $767.00M. BLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -39.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.17% since then. We note from BELLUS Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.45 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.30% year-to-date, but still up 1.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 12.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 107.04 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.40%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares, and 71.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.86%. BELLUS Health Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $32.23 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 4.67% or 4.97 million shares worth $30.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Health Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $4.73 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Micro-Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.23 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.