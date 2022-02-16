Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.93 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.26 or -42.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.12M. ATXI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.54, offering almost -2054.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -51.43% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 515.16K.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -42.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7550 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.82% year-to-date, but still down -15.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -30.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATXI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.10% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.78%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.65% of the shares, which is about 1.45 million shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.38% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.