Are Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.07 or 15.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.09M. GFAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -1242.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.04% since then. We note from Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7490 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.22% year-to-date, but still down -18.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -64.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64129.99999999999 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.54% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares, and 10.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.29%. Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.34% of the shares, which is about 0.89 million shares worth $3.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.53% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.