Are EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 2.19 million shares of the EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.66, and it changed around $0.56 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.25B. EQT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.83, offering almost -4.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.6% since then. We note from EQT Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.32 million.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.00 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.91% year-to-date, but still up 9.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -2.90% up in the 30-day period.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

EQT Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.64 percent over the past six months and at a 114.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 163.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 442.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EQT Corporation to make $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.08 billion and $996.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.90%. EQT Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 3.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of EQT Corporation shares, and 92.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.40%. EQT Corporation stock is held by 493 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 54.92 million shares worth $1.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.21% or 34.65 million shares worth $755.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.97 million shares worth $306.24 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.54 million shares worth around $174.76 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.