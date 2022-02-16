An Analysis Of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 19.69 million shares of the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.07, and it changed around $13.94 or 42.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30B. TSEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.31, offering almost 12.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.29% since then. We note from Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.00K.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) trade information

Instantly TSEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 42.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.47 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.62% year-to-date, but still up 33.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is 17.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSEM is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) estimates and forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.40 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. to make $395.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.30%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TSEM Dividends

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.97% of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares, and 62.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.78%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 11.11 million shares worth $332.3 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 7.95% or 8.58 million shares worth $256.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $96.17 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $77.35 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.