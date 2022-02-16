An Analysis Of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.82, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.46B. BCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.20, offering almost -12.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.6% since then. We note from Barclays PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Barclays PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BCS as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Barclays PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.63 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.02% year-to-date, but still down -5.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is -10.09% down in the 30-day period.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Barclays PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.62 percent over the past six months and at a 285.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.90%. Barclays PLC earnings are expected to increase by -38.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.60% per year for the next five years.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 1.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays PLC shares, and 2.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.62%. Barclays PLC stock is held by 301 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 15.57 million shares worth $160.68 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.28% or 11.87 million shares worth $122.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $78.72 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $35.76 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.