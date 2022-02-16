American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.36, and it changed around $0.91 or 12.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. AXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.06, offering almost -56.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.36% since then. We note from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AXL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Instantly AXL has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.67 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.40% year-to-date, but still up 0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is -15.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.13 percent over the past six months and at a 50.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -96.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -71.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. to make $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.44 billion and $1.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.10%.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10 and February 14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, and 91.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.83%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.27% of the shares, which is about 17.42 million shares worth $153.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.56% or 13.18 million shares worth $116.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.69 million shares worth $69.79 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $27.23 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.