Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.23, and it changed around -$1.53 or -15.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $302.53M. ALLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.04, offering almost -155.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.43, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.43% since then. We note from Allot Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 263.12K.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) trade information

Instantly ALLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.68 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.72% year-to-date, but still down -11.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) is -27.43% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -386.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) estimates and forecasts

Allot Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.51 percent over the past six months and at a -80.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Allot Ltd. to make $31.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.80%.

ALLT Dividends

Allot Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.15% of Allot Ltd. shares, and 76.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.79%. Allot Ltd. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 20.45% of the shares, which is about 7.24 million shares worth $107.54 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 6.38% or 2.26 million shares worth $33.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $18.81 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $8.31 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.