Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.14 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.28, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.78, offering almost -293.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.23% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.68 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -7.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -468.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 354.50%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.76% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, and 36.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.12%. Aeva Technologies Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 26.05 million shares worth $206.83 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.64% or 18.49 million shares worth $139.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $23.6 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $21.01 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.