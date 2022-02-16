Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.59, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.94B. AEG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.22, offering almost -11.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.41% since then. We note from Aegon N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Aegon N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AEG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aegon N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.81 on Tuesday, 02/15/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.15% year-to-date, but still down -10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is -5.30% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEG is forecast to be at a low of $3.43 and a high of $7.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Aegon N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.76 percent over the past six months and at a -11.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. Aegon N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -99.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.40% per year for the next five years.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 3.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon N.V. shares, and 7.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.82%. Aegon N.V. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 112.01 million shares worth $570.11 million.

Private Management Group, Inc., with 0.25% or 5.35 million shares worth $27.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 80.04 million shares worth $407.39 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 8.42 million shares worth around $42.84 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.