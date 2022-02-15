Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -300.0%

In today’s recent session, 2.96 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.15M. ZOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.72, offering almost -806.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.77 million.

Zomedica Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zomedica Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3080 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.06% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -13.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZOM is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -300.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.90%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 14.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.00%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 131 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 38.37% of the shares, which is about 41.45 million shares worth $21.7 million.

State Street Corporation, with 21.10% or 22.8 million shares worth $11.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 26.21 million shares worth $13.72 million, making up 24.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held roughly 17.21 million shares worth around $9.01 million, which represents about 15.93% of the total shares outstanding.