You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB).

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.10, and it changed around $0.2 or 2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. BB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.17, offering almost -184.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.38% since then. We note from BlackBerry Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.73 million.

BlackBerry Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.59 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.20% year-to-date, but still down -4.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is -22.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

BlackBerry Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.65 percent over the past six months and at a -172.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -450.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BlackBerry Limited to make $208 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.80%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of BlackBerry Limited shares, and 40.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.52%. BlackBerry Limited stock is held by 428 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 46.72 million shares worth $454.63 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.19% or 41.22 million shares worth $401.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 12.44 million shares worth $134.33 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $97.06 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.