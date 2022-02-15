Yatsen Holding Limited: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of YSG Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $945.63M. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.31, offering almost -1588.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.28% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is -16.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YSG is forecast to be at a low of $13.36 and a high of $23.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1539.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -827.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.38 percent over the past six months and at a 85.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited to make $219.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $304.9 million and $223.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 24.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.85%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 95 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.94% of the shares, which is about 22.09 million shares worth $84.16 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.02% or 13.51 million shares worth $51.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $4.57 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $5.72 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.