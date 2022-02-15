Home  »  Business   »  Why Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Stock Should Not ...

Why Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.29, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. PTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.90, offering almost -212.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.35% since then. We note from Proterra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.94 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.12% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) is -20.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Proterra Inc. to make $80 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.54% of Proterra Inc. shares, and 45.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.81%. Proterra Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with KPCB GGF Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 15.56 million shares worth $157.35 million.

Soros Fund Management LLC, with 3.55% or 7.75 million shares worth $78.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $23.43 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Growth Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $18.0 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.

