Why NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.03, and it changed around -$0.62 or -8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $819.28M. NN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.32, offering almost -117.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.09% since then. We note from NextNav Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 140.23K.

NextNav Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextNav Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Instantly NN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.95 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.75% year-to-date, but still down -4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) is -18.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NN is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -113.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.76% of NextNav Inc. shares, and 62.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.04%. NextNav Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 34027.0 shares worth $0.37 million.