Why New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 5.53 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.11 or 7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -1163.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.78% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.82 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.00% year-to-date, but still down -3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -17.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 136.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.81 percent over the past six months and at a -212.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 65.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.08%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 477 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 62.84 million shares worth $131.96 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 45.87 million shares worth $94.03 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 20.59 million shares worth around $42.21 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.

