Why ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.42, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. ACVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.77, offering almost -262.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.47, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.48% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

ACV Auctions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ACVA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.26 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.69% year-to-date, but still down -9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -38.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACVA is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -283.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. to make $97.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.76 million and $69.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.50%.

ACV Auctions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 71.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.13%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.08% of the shares, which is about 6.6 million shares worth $118.15 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with 6.00% or 5.6 million shares worth $100.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $64.64 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $53.54 million, which represents about 3.21% of the total shares outstanding.