VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.18, and it changed around $0.6 or 7.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. VTEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.36, offering almost -307.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.55% since then. We note from VTEX’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 742.96K.

VTEX stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VTEX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VTEX is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Instantly VTEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.90 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.69% year-to-date, but still up 16.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is 5.55% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTEX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $35.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -335.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect VTEX to make $33.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.84% of VTEX shares, and 60.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 131.93%.