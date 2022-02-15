Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) have been traded, and its beta is 3.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.84, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26B. VET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.63, offering almost -4.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.76% since then. We note from Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VET as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.63 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.58% year-to-date, but still up 6.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 12.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VET is forecast to be at a low of $11.34 and a high of $26.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $392.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. to make $358.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.10%.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, and 25.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.60%. Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 4.77 million shares worth $47.25 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 1.89% or 3.06 million shares worth $30.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $13.61 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $13.88 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.