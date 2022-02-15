Home  »  Business   »  UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Stock: Does It Have The P...

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.17, and it changed around $0.93 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.87B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.00, offering almost -135.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.55% since then. We note from UiPath Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.74 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.66% year-to-date, but still up 5.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -0.98% up in the 30-day period.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect UiPath Inc. to make $245.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.60%.

UiPath Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.91% of UiPath Inc. shares, and 72.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.77%. UiPath Inc. stock is held by 352 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.66% of the shares, which is about 33.91 million shares worth $1.78 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.41% or 23.93 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 13.01 million shares worth $627.84 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 7.48 million shares worth around $393.68 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.

