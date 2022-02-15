Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.80, and it changed around -$0.26 or -4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.65, offering almost -376.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.59% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 7.61% down in the 30-day period.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $91.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 11.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.95%.