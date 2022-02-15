Home  »  Technologies   »  Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Could See Prices Soar In Th...

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.80, and it changed around -$0.26 or -4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.65, offering almost -376.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.59% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Instantly TUYA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 7.61% down in the 30-day period.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $91.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 11.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.95%.

