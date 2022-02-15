Stock Performance And Outlook Of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD)

In the last trading session, 4.0 million shares of the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.51M. TXMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -758.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.17% since then. We note from TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TXMD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Instantly TXMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2818 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.31% year-to-date, but still down -8.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is -28.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXMD is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1983.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

TherapeuticsMD Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.70 percent over the past six months and at a 44.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc. to make $28.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.58 million and $19.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.30%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.60% per year for the next five years.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.95% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, and 35.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.72%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.87% of the shares, which is about 24.89 million shares worth $8.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.46% or 18.91 million shares worth $14.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 9.83 million shares worth $7.29 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $4.49 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.