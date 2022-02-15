Stock Performance And Outlook Of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

In the last trading session, 4.25 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $195.25, and it changed around $0.72 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.23B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $429.54, offering almost -119.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $162.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.93% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 217.49 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.63% year-to-date, but still down -5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -14.45% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $357.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $220.00 and a high of $600.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -207.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.20%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 35.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.98%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 808 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 6.99 million shares worth $1.59 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.53% or 5.48 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.95 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $824.91 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.