Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.93, and it changed around -$0.5 or -7.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. SLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.92, offering almost -117.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.06% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.21 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.55% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is -17.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Standard Lithium Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.18 percent over the past six months and at a 18.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.33% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, and 19.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.67%. Standard Lithium Ltd. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.96% of the shares, which is about 6.37 million shares worth $51.81 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.28% or 3.66 million shares worth $29.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.31 million shares worth $51.27 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $40.61 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.