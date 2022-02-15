Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.5 million shares of the Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.89, and it changed around $1.91 or 7.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92B. SAVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.77, offering almost -46.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.44% since then. We note from Spirit Airlines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.30 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.90% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is 9.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Spirit Airlines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.05 percent over the past six months and at a 108.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $964.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Spirit Airlines Inc. to make $982.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $498.49 million and $459.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 114.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.20%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, and 64.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.08%. Spirit Airlines Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $252.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.26% or 8.95 million shares worth $232.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.34 million shares worth $90.85 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $79.49 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.