SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.68 million shares of the SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.96M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.88, offering almost -2306.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.15% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.53 million.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7397 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.30% year-to-date, but still down -5.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -22.10% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2930.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2930.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of SOS Limited shares, and 5.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.58%. SOS Limited stock is held by 77 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $7.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.12% or 2.04 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $3.93 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $1.92 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.