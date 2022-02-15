SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 68.85 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.00, and it changed around -$0.4 or -3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.68B. SOFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.95, offering almost -107.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.42% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.38 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SOFI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.41 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.10% year-to-date, but still up 2.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -8.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFI is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $277.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc. to make $311.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SoFi Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -20.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.00% per year for the next five years.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.73% of SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, and 29.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.22%. SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is held by 356 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.60% of the shares, which is about 117.8 million shares worth $1.87 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.87% or 47.35 million shares worth $751.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 15.76 million shares worth $250.3 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.87 million shares worth around $220.33 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.