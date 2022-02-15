Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.21, and it changed around -$0.43 or -3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04B. SGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.79, offering almost -208.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.9% since then. We note from Signify Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Signify Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SGFY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Signify Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Instantly SGFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.76 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is 2.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGFY is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Signify Health Inc. to make $222.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.60%.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.02% of Signify Health Inc. shares, and 112.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.59%. Signify Health Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 81.92% of the shares, which is about 139.61 million shares worth $2.49 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 10.52% or 17.93 million shares worth $320.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.56 million shares worth $143.5 million, making up 6.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 8.47 million shares worth around $115.11 million, which represents about 4.97% of the total shares outstanding.