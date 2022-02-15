Shares Of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Could Show A Loss Of -84.96%

In today’s recent session, 3.31 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.22, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.21B. GT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -53.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.08% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.66 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.86% year-to-date, but still down -23.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -31.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.90 percent over the past six months and at a 36.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.51 billion and $3.98 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by -301.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 88.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.19%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 531 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 33.24 million shares worth $708.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.92% or 27.91 million shares worth $595.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.94 million shares worth $140.54 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.63 million shares worth around $153.41 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.