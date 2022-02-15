Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -239.25% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $162.12, and it changed around $3.1 or 1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.59B. ROKU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $490.76, offering almost -202.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $139.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.97% since then. We note from Roku Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.87 million.

Roku Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ROKU as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Roku Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 177.96 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -5.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $314.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROKU is forecast to be at a low of $124.00 and a high of $550.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -239.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.40 percent over the past six months and at a 1,207.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -70.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $896.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Roku Inc. to make $751.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $649.89 million and $574.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%. Roku Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 49.10% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 17.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Roku Inc. shares, and 75.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.78%. Roku Inc. stock is held by 1,034 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.54% of the shares, which is about 10.05 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.15% or 8.42 million shares worth $3.87 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.37 million shares worth $996.47 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $1.03 billion, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.