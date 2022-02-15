Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.32, and it changed around $0.46 or 4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $566.65M. RAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.90, offering almost -180.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.94% since then. We note from Rite Aid Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Instantly RAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.35 on Monday, 02/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.88% year-to-date, but still down -7.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is -21.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.69 day(s).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Rite Aid Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.62 percent over the past six months and at a -500.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -52.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation to make $5.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%. Rite Aid Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 78.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.69% per year for the next five years.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Rite Aid Corporation shares, and 58.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.12%. Rite Aid Corporation stock is held by 259 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $73.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.60% or 4.8 million shares worth $68.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $33.98 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $21.04 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.